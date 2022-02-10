Inmate found with “shank” sentenced in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate of the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg will serve one and a half years for possessing what police describe as a “shank.”

The United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said inmate Hugo Reynosa, 26, in May of 2020 was caught with a shank during a mass search of the housing unit he was in. Officials described it as a 6.25-inch piece of metal with a crude handle and sharp point.

Reynosa will serve the year and a half sentence in addition to his eight-year sentence for conspiring to distribute nearly four kilograms of pure methamphetamine.

