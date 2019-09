(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wayne County Coroner, Edward Howell has provided some details concerning the death of an inmate at USP Canaan.

According to Howell, Gary Fama was pronounced dead at the prison on September 1. Following an autopsy, on Monday, September 2 it was concluded that more studies will need to be performed to determine cause and manner of death.

Fama was 53 years old.