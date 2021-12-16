Inmate charged for attempting to provide contraband in federal prison

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Cannan was charged for allegedly attempting to provide narcotics and tobacco into the federal prison.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says the inmate, 37-year-old, Antonio Bishop, was indicted on Tuesday, for trying to provide narcotics such as Suboxone and Amphetamines, to inmates within the prison.

Bishop also possessed and attempted to obtain tobacco, says Gurganus.

According to law enforcement, all of these substances are considered contraband in federal prison.

Bishop has been charged with an attempt to introduce narcotics and tobacco into a federal prison, to which the maximum penalty is 20 years and six months imprisonment, a term of supervised release, and a fine.