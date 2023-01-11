COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Northumberland County inmate is being charged with a misdemeanor charge after being accused of tampering with the sprinkler system.

According to police reports, on January 5 at around 12:10 P.M., correctional officers (CO) heard running water and kicking sounds coming from a cell. As CO’s approached the cell Aaron Smith, 31, is seen kicking his cell door.

Officers say Smith admitted that he was tampering with the fire suppression sprinkler because he claimed to have noticed many loose screws. Smith added that it was not his intention to trigger the system on purpose.

Smith is being charged with one misdemeanor count. The preliminary hearing is pending.