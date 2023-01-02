COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County prison inmate was charged with two misdemeanor counts after being accused of tampering with a fire suppression unit in her cell.

According to the district attorney’s office, on December 23, an inmate by the name of Brandie Dietrich tampered with the suppression unit in her cell causing it to activate. The unit discharged a large amount of water into her cell which then spread out onto the cell block floor.

On December 29, the District Attorney’s Office filed misdemeanor counts of Institutional Vandalism and Criminal Mischief against Dietrich. Charges were filed in the Magisterial District Judge John Gembic and the preliminary hearing is pending.