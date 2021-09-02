Heavy rain causes structural collapse in Elmhurst Township, four injured

ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews are responding to a structural collapse in Elmhurst Township where four people are injured.





The collapse occurred behind the garages at Edwards Concrete in the 200 block of State Route 435 just after noon Thursday.

According to the Elmhurst-Roaring Brook Fire Company Chief, four people suffered moderate injuries. He also tells us it appears heavy amounts of rain may have caused the legs from the concrete silo to collapse.

This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest information as it is released.