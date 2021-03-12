Initiative to supply veterans with military model kits hopes to help them adjust

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Sometimes when our veterans come home from a war zone they have a difficult time adjusting to peacetime life. Now there’s a program helping them make that adjustment by making models of the weapons they used in the military.

A local veterans support group is hoping these small versions of ‘military might’ will help ex-soldiers with a very big problem.

“Because it gives them something to physically be doing while mentally trying to repair what they’re challenged with,” said Tom Kobusky, American Legion District 12.

Sons of the American Legion is asking for military model kits to donate to veterans suffering from PTSD. Many believe that rebuilding cars, planes and tanks is part of therapy and will help veterans work through their issues.

The project is spearheaded by “Veteran’s Promise” in Dickson City to raise awareness of vets and to promote the benefits of therapy. District 12 has already started the collection, but they need a lot more.

“You try to take the veterans’ minds off things and this is something that’s good for them. It’s going to help with therapy,” said Tom Walsh, detachment officer.

“A lot of the vets who suffer from PTSD benefit by building models and since they’re always looking for donations, we brought it upon ourselves to start collecting donated models for the veterans,” said Dave Weidner with the Sons of the American Legion.

This group is confident building model kits, specifically models of machines the veterans may have used in combat, will help with post-combat related issues. They say it’s one more example of helping vets through these hard times.

“Especially with the pandemic, people being stuck at home, we make a quick 2 minute phone call. ‘How’s it going? You need anything? A lot of this is a bright spot in their family, in their day,” said Leonard Biel, district commander.

Head to the District 12 Sons of the American Legion website if you’re interested in donating a model kit or supplies such as sanding sticks, acrylic paints and brushes and glues. There is an “E-Mail 12th District” button on the left, blue navigation bar on their homepage about halfway down the page. You can also contact Veteran’s Promise at the bottom of their homepage.