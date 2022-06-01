EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With rising prices in utilities due to inflation and rate increases, Eyewitness News decided to compile a list of the best ways to save money on utilities.

Best ways to save on electricity:

Look for the ENERGY STAR on products The Department of Energy says ENERGY STAR-labeled products can provide dramatic energy savings. ENERGY STAR office products use about 50% of the electricity of standard equipment ENERGY STAR washers use nearly 35% less water and 25% less energy than standard washers ENERGY STAR dryers use 20% less energy than conventional dryers ENERGY STAR says newer dryers use a “heat pump” that reduces energy usage anywhere between 20%-60% ENERGY STAR water heaters will also help save on gas as well as electricity

Switch to LEDs Switching to LEDs is a simple way to save energy and money. PPL says LEDs use up to 75% less energy and last up to 20 years longer than incandescent light bulbs. Invest in a smart thermostat According to PPL, a smart thermostat can save you almost $180 every year in energy costs. Make sure to seal any air leaks and insulate them PPL says that homeowners can save about 10% of their energy bills just by sealing air leaks and insulating them with spray foam. Cycle out appliances that are over a decade old Older refrigerator models can use up to four times the electricity of new high-efficiency ones and PPL says this costs almost $150 more per year. The Department of Energy recommends new energy strips to help reduce “vampire loads” Check the settings on your dishwasher Make sure you load up the dishwasher as much as you can

Use the air-dry option, heat-drying your dishes uses energy

Check your manual to see if you can lower the water temperature in the dishwasher Check your washing machine settings Use cold water when washing clothes. PPL says this can cut your energy use in half. The only exception to this would be if you’re washing something with oily stains

Check if your dryer has a sensor drying option If your dryer does have a sensor drying option you should use it Check out your water heater Make sure your water heater’s base temperature isn’t set too high. PPL says you can save from 3%-5% for every 10°F reduction in base temperature

If you have an older water heater, the Department of Energy says you can save 7%-16% in water heating costs by purchasing a “water heater blanket” Make sure you don’t cover the water heater’s top, bottom, thermostat, or burner compartment



For saving on natural gas: