EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With rising prices in utilities due to inflation and rate increases, Eyewitness News decided to compile a list of the best ways to save money on utilities.
Best ways to save on electricity:
- Look for the ENERGY STAR on products
- The Department of Energy says ENERGY STAR-labeled products can provide dramatic energy savings.
- ENERGY STAR office products use about 50% of the electricity of standard equipment
- ENERGY STAR washers use nearly 35% less water and 25% less energy than standard washers
- ENERGY STAR dryers use 20% less energy than conventional dryers
- ENERGY STAR says newer dryers use a “heat pump” that reduces energy usage anywhere between 20%-60%
- ENERGY STAR water heaters will also help save on gas as well as electricity
- Switch to LEDs
- Switching to LEDs is a simple way to save energy and money. PPL says LEDs use up to 75% less energy and last up to 20 years longer than incandescent light bulbs.
- Invest in a smart thermostat
- According to PPL, a smart thermostat can save you almost $180 every year in energy costs.
- Make sure to seal any air leaks and insulate them
- PPL says that homeowners can save about 10% of their energy bills just by sealing air leaks and insulating them with spray foam.
- Cycle out appliances that are over a decade old
- Older refrigerator models can use up to four times the electricity of new high-efficiency ones and PPL says this costs almost $150 more per year.
- The Department of Energy recommends new energy strips to help reduce “vampire loads”
- Check the settings on your dishwasher
- Make sure you load up the dishwasher as much as you can
- Use the air-dry option, heat-drying your dishes uses energy
- Check your manual to see if you can lower the water temperature in the dishwasher
- Check your washing machine settings
- Use cold water when washing clothes. PPL says this can cut your energy use in half.
- The only exception to this would be if you’re washing something with oily stains
- Check if your dryer has a sensor drying option
- If your dryer does have a sensor drying option you should use it
- Check out your water heater
- Make sure your water heater’s base temperature isn’t set too high. PPL says you can save from 3%-5% for every 10°F reduction in base temperature
- If you have an older water heater, the Department of Energy says you can save 7%-16% in water heating costs by purchasing a “water heater blanket”
- Make sure you don’t cover the water heater’s top, bottom, thermostat, or burner compartment
For saving on natural gas:
- Look for natural gas on-demand or tankless water heaters
- Researchers with the Department of Energy found you can save up to 30% when compared to a standard natural gas heater
- Look into drain-water waste heat recovery systems
- These systems will capture the energy from waste hot water, specifically hot water from showers and dishwashers, to help heat cold water.
- Look into automatic ignition systems for your oven
- This will save money on gas used for a pilot light
- Make sure your natural gas flames are blue, not yellow
- Yellow flames indicate the gas isn’t burning efficiently and may need adjustment