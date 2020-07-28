Infectious diseases expert explains how masks stop the spread of COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An infectious diseases expert is breaking down the science of saliva and explaining why masks matter. Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases Stanley Martin, MD spoke with Eyewitness News Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller.





Dr. Martin explained how properly wearing a face mask which covers your nose and mouth can reduce the spread of thousands of respiratory droplets. Those droplets of saliva from someone infected with COVID-19 could be inhaled by another person, especially within what is considered a vulnerable range of six feet.

Dr. Martin said a carrier of COVID-19 typically can infect several people but someone with the virus who is wearing a face mask could prevent someone else from sickness and germs.

Reporter Mark Hiller will dive deeper into the discussion tonight in the Healthbeat on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.