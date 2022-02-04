Infectious disease expert reacts to firing of doctor over alleged COVID treatment prescriptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania doctor has now been fired after a report abc27 aired Wednesday night.

Dr. Edith Behr is at the center of an alleged operation to give prescriptions to people for off-label COVID treatments.

She was the woman identified in TikTok videos that went viral. Her employer, Tower Health, said they were aware of the allegations, suspending her Wednesday night and Thursday telling abc27 she’d been fired.

The story starts with the taste of Sicily Facebook page where Christine Mason, who runs the page said in Facebook live videos that she could connect people with a doctor to get prescriptions for H & I.

TikTok sleuths uncovered the doctor she was talking about, allegedly Dr. Edith Behr who TikTok user Danesh said filled prescriptions for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

“She gave me medical advice, advising I give my mom with brain cancer Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine without ever speaking to her, without knowing anything about her,” Danesh said.

Behr is not an infectious disease doctor, but a general surgeon.

Dr. Amesh Adalja is an infectious disease doctor and senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“It should be a red flag that you see a doctor from another specialty prescribing such high numbers of a drug that’s not really part of their regular practice,” Adalja said.

Adalja says when he hears reports like this as an infectious disease doctor, he gets concerned.

“When doctors are steering people away from proven medications that are going to be beneficial and causing patient harm by prescribing things that are not meant to work for COVID are not going to work for COVID-19,” Adalja said. “That I think is professional misconduct that the board has a role in investigating.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State which handles medical and pharmaceutical licensing cannot confirm or deny whether any licensee is under investigation or whether a complaint has been filed against them. But tower health did fire dr. Behr on Thursday after learning of the allegations.

In a radio show appearance she promoted on the Taste of Sicily page, Mason told host Wendy Bell the doctor she was working with is a true hero.

She said her attorney advised her not to do any interviews but said Wendy was a fellow patriot and friend.

In the interview, she says neither she nor the doctor profited from the prescriptions. However, Mason did say because it was so time-consuming, she would appreciate donations and some people have done that.

The pharmacy in Wyomissing that allegedly filled the prescriptions posted a notice on its website that it’s no longer compounding Ivermectin, blaming ongoing harassment received from outside sources toward its company and staff.

“When people think that ivermectin is going to help them get better, faster, or prevent them from getting infected, they’re mistaken,” Adalja said. “And for doctors to abet that, for doctors to prey on that, I think is really unprofessional.”

The Lebanon County district attorney referred the case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, though they can neither confirm nor deny an investigation.

Christine Mason declined to speak with us.