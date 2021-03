BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The mother and father of a two-month-old child have been arrested in connection to their daughter’s death.

The death of Ryann Bacchus has been ruled a homicide by the Monroe Count y Coroner. Her parents, 31-year-old Lamont Bacchus and 29-year-old Amanda Green, both from Delaware, were arrested along with 29-year-old Tony Kristiansen of Canadensis who was in their Barrett Township apartment at the time.

The coroner says the death resulted from blunt force trauma to her head, giving her multiple skull fractures.