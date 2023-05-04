FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nine out of 12 birds recently taken to Indraloka Animal Sanctuary were saved from a cockfighting ring in Kentucky and the farm is now asking for financial help from the public.

According to officials with the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, on Monday, 12 birds were saved and require serious medical attention.

Ryan Wenck, Indraloka’s Animal Caregiver Manager, picked up six hens and three roosters rescued from a cockfighting ring in Kentucky, and a lone turkey abandoned after his backyard breeder moved.

Also on Monday, three tiny chicks were left at the front door of the animal sanctuary in a plastic container.

“So many of our rescues are the result of well-intentioned people getting in over their heads,” Indra Lahiri, PhD, Indraloka founder, says. “They think caring for farm animals is not much different than caring for their dogs or cats. But farm animals have been selectively bred with the intention of sending them to slaughter when they are still young. Because of this they need specialized veterinary care and diets, in addition to lots of room to roam, protection from the elements, and of course lots of love and attention.”

All 12 birds require medical attention that will cost up to $10,000 each over the next five years. A representative from Indraloka says farm animals must be quarantined before they can be acclimated into a herd or flock, and quarantine space is extremely costly.

“We take care of farm animals, but our NEPA community and generous donors are the real heroes. They make everything we do possible through donating, attending sanctuary events, and following, liking, sharing, and commenting on our social media posts,” Dr. Lahiri says. “We are asking for help for these sweet birds and inviting everyone to come out and meet them soon. Attend an event. Come for a tour. Come and see what our NEPA community has helped us create. What you have helped us create.”

The sanctuary is fundraising to help provide for the new birds. Donations can be made through Facebook, Instagram, and the sanctuary’s website.