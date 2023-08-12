DALTON, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Goat Games were underway Saturday. The local animal shelter joined in on the nationwide fun of a goat games fundraiser which hits the fields for the first time this year after being established virtually during the pandemic.

Families came down to Wyoming County farm for the big games giving the kids some major cuddle time and chances to feed four-legged athletes.

Participants received a bag of swag, along with snacks, and a chance to win prizes and raffles.

17 animal sanctuaries across the country also participate in the goat games, but as Indra Lahiri tells us, its truly just about connecting with the animals, and ourselves.

“A lot of opportunities to really change human lives through the connection with the animals, and the earth and reconnecting with ourselves because of that,” Lahiri said.

All the proceeds raised from the event will go back to the sanctuary to help with the upkeep of the farm.