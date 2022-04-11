DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of concern is being raised over avian flu across the nation and here at home.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton cares for fragile birds who have weakened immune systems. The center has put in place some new safety protocols to protect the birds and staff.

Avian flu is spread through migratory birds’ droppings, which can adhere to shoes, tires and anything else that meets the ground.

“The best thing is to stay really clean. So, we could be picking it up when we’re out walking around or driving around , we want to disinfect our shoes every single day even if you don’t have any birds, because you could be spreading it somewhere else that another bird or a dog or a cat could pick it up,” said Indra Lahir, the founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary. “You want to disinfect the tires of your vehicle. And you want to wash your hands often and use a lot of hand sanitizer.”

While visiting Indraloka, birds are off limits until the danger of avian flu passes.