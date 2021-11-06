Indraloka Animal Sanctuary “ThanksLiving” event, shows compassion towards animals

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual tradition of compassion toward animals played out again this weekend in Wyoming County.

Turkeys and some of their feathered friends feasted on melons, berries, and salad at what’s billed as “ThanksLiving”.





Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton holds the event which proves to be their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Eyewitness News anchor/reporter Mark Hiller served as one of the fundraiser’s co-hosts.





Indraloka’s founder has made it her mission since 2005 to provide a haven for hundreds of previously abused, neglected, and hoarded farm animals.

“We would love eventually to have every animal have sponsors. And those are people that pay either a small amount or a big amount every month depending on what they can afford towards a specific animal’s care. So we want to do that so that we know they are safe no matter what happens with the economy,” said Indra Lahiri, Founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.

“It’s important because we get to feel safe and loved and I think the animals should, too,” said Alec Weinberger.

To learn more on how you can help the organization head over to their website.