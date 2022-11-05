DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving is a couple of weeks away but some birds in the area had a feast of their own. The annual ThanksLiving event was held on Saturday at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Lackawanna County.

Nearly 200 rescued farm animals call the sanctuary home. A flock of turkeys and chickens feasted on fruit, berries, and lettuce on the 100-acre property.

Over 200 people attended Saturday’s event which sells out every year.

“It really is just all about gratitude and turning the tables quite literally and thinking about ourselves as humans in relationship to the world around us and other aminals,” said Indra Lahiri, founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.

This is the 10th year for ThanksLiving. Eyewitness News reporter Paola Giangiacomo co-emceed the fundraiser.

A ribbon cutting was also held for a new barn stall.

Following the bird’s feast, attendees got to feast on their own meal, a vegan catered lunch.