Indraloka Animal Sanctuary brings its animals online for people to enjoy

MEHOOPANY, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Although Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is closing its doors to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak, it still will have activities and initiatives to help people virtually.

They have four programs that will go online: The Indraloka Liberation Meditation Series, Hopeful Heroes Online, Animal Pen Pals, and Sanctuary Stories That Save Us.

Indra Lahiri, founder of the sanctuary, says as social distancing guidelines extend and people are quarantining themselves, she’s seen many people drive by the sanctuary just to see the animals because they help with stress. So, she realized she needed to bring the animals to people.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.

