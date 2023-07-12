SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization is giving back to the community. The Indigo Spoon is hosting a program that runs every Wednesday and Thursday where they offer free lunches to kids.

All the food is donated by CEO Weinberg Food Bank. The organization is in its first month of operation and is serving about 35 to 40 people each day.

Their goal is to serve homemade, healthy lunches, and food to those in need.

The program started on June 21 in the Garden of Cedar in Scranton and will run through August 17.