Independence Day to be celebrated at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After over a year of many canceled celebrations, Mayor George C. Brown announced on Tuesday that they are planning this year’s 4th of July celebration in Kirby Park.

Mayor Brown says they are going to try to have a similar event compared to past years, but they may have to scale down due to having to rely on donations to fund the celebration, according to the press release.

Brown says the city is seeking musical entertainment and food vendors for the event. Interested entertainers or vendors can call (570) 208-4149 for more information or contact Special Events Coordinator Patty Hughes at phughes@wilkes-barre.pa.us.

To donate, call (570) 208-4157. Donations can be made payable to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

CDC and PA Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines will also be in place.