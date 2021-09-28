UPDATE: Exploding phone charger blamed for evacuation at Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior High School

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: School officials now say a small explosion reported Tuesday morning, at Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior High School, was the result of a cell phone charger that exploded in a school hallway.

Chief Christopher Tolson of the Dalton Police Department says a student felt the charger heating up in their pocket and threw the charger. It reportedly exploded on impact which resulted in a loud pop and some flames. The fire quickly extinguished itself, Tolson said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Lackawanna Trail School District says students and staff evacuated after an incendiary device ignited in the junior-senior high school.

Superintendent Matthew Rakauskas tells Eyewitness News just as classes were beginning something was thrown in the hallway that ignited some flames.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the device ignited in the second floor hallway.

Students and staff were able to evacuate to a safe location and were dismissed for the day, the school district says.

There have not been any injuries reported.

Superintendent Rakauskas says they didn’t feel comfortable letting students back in so they dismissed for the day.

Police are investigating and will determine when it is safe for students and staff to return to the building.

The district says there are no security or safety concerns at the elementary center and that they hope the junior-senior students can return to class Wednesday.