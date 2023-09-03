LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brainchild from the winter of 2019 and 2020 came to life in northeastern Pennsylvania. An Inaugural Labor Day weekend foot race took place on what is considered the flattest and fastest race route.

A thousand or more runners set foot Sunday morning on the Inaugural Wyoming Valley Run. The 10-mile course took them from South Main Street in Downtown Pittston to the finish line in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Runners were excited to be a part of this 10-miler with proceeds benefiting about a half-dozen charities.

“It’s the first double-digit race of Luzerne County. It’s a beautiful day all supporting great causes, so, why not?” asked Wilkes-Barre resident Erin Kosisky.

This run is the first of its kind in northeastern Pennsylvania as thousands came out to show their support and be a part of this inaugural event.

“Because it was a brand new run, and it sounds neat to run from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre, so I wanted to do it, to do that, and being in the inaugural,” said Carmella DiPippa of Bloomsburg.

Once the runners made their way to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, 28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jagne caught up with the first-place winner and asked what a champion has for breakfast.

“My breakfast every day is peanut butter, honey, and toast, and coffee, and that’s what works for me on workout days or race days like this I’ll have two pieces of toast,” said First Place Winner Josh Izewski.

After the run, he said he has a workout to get to because he has another run in Berlin, Germany, in three weeks.

“Coming here in winning this is um it’s a new race so scratch that one off my bucket list as far as race is the win in Pennsylvania so it’s always nice to come to my parents can come see it,” Izewski added.

Izewski, who is from Doylestown Pennsylvania, says he did not stop once during the run, not even for water. He ran straight through to the finish.