LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Area Regional Police announced Tuesday that the Inaugural Wyoming Valley Run will close parts of Wyoming Avenue during the race.

Wyoming Avenue will have periodic closures for the run from 7:30 a.m. until around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, in West Pittston, Exeter Borough, and Wyoming Borough (see chart below).

Wyoming Area Regional Police

Officials say the race is 10 miles from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre, beginning on South Main Street near the Tomato Festival lot, follow along Wyoming Avenue and the finish line will be at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

All roadways will be closed from Susquehanna Avenue and Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston to Gerrity`s in Wyoming Borough.

Runners are asked to use Susquehanna Avenue to East 8th Street to cross over into Jenkins Township and also to utilize Slocum Avenue and Shoemaker Avenue. Anyone who lives on the west side of Wyoming Avenue is asked to plan accordingly and allow for extra time if they need to get somewhere during the run.

Police say road closures are set to begin at 7:30 a.m. See the map below for the closures:

Residents that live in Birchwood Estates in Exeter Borough will be able to cross over Wyoming Avenue to get to side streets like Susquehanna Avenue and get to East 8th Street and from there they can cross over into Jenkins Township.

Courtesy: Wyoming Area Regional Police Department

There will be an officer at the entrance of Birchwood Estates to help direct drivers leaving the community.

Once runners cross over into Wyoming Borough at Wyoming Avenue and First Street to 8th Street., runners will need to stay in the two right-hand lanes going southbound towards Forty Fort and there will be officers at the location to help direct people.

The two northbound lanes from Dennison Street to 8th Street will remain open but only to 8th Street, where any traffic will be directed towards the 8th Street Bridge going into Jenkins Township.

West 8th Street to Wyoming Avenue will also be closed during the run. Anyone living on a “No Outlet” roadway such as Breese Street, Institute, Shulde, W. 7th, W. 4th, W. 1st, Wheeler Place, Atherton, and surrounding streets, will either have an officer or volunteer to direct them to turn northbound onto Wyoming Avenue to E. 8th Street.

Wyoming Area Regional Police is committed to making this run as safe as possible for all participants, while still serving all the communities within their jurisdiction.

100 percent of the registration fees for the 2023 Wyoming Valley Run go directly back to charitable beneficiaries including:

Camp Freedom

The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA

Northeast Sight Services

Pittston’s Shop With a Cop

Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground

County officials say this is a great opportunity for everyone participating to see our great communities and what they have to offer.