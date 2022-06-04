POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The first-ever “Touch-A-Truck” event kicked off in Pocono Township on Saturday.

The event hosted by the township showcased more than two dozen vehicles including fire trucks, construction, and buses.

Kids and their families who went to the event got the chance to learn the ins and outs of the first responder’s vehicles.





All the proceeds from Saturday’s event benefited the Pocono Township Fire Department and its volunteers.

“I think it’s really good for the fire department. We have the police department here, ambulance, it kind of gets the kids familiar with the trucks, they get to meet some of the emergency responders, they get to see some of the other big equipment, and they just have fun,” said Chief Bradley Harrison from the Pocono Township Fire Department.

Pocono township officials said they plan to make this fundraiser an annual event.