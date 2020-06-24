Inaugural Pottsville LGBTQ+ Festival to be held Saturday

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The inaugural event of Pottsville’s LGBTQ+ Festival, happening Saturday from noon to 8 PM at the Pottsville Lions Club Amphitheater at General George Joulwan East Side Park, is the first pride event in Schuylkill County.

Coordinators are expecting 100+ people. However, social distancing guidelines will be in effect and people need to wear masks (masks will be provided too) along with bring chairs.

The event will contain music, food, entertainment and guest speakers. Admission is free.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.