SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A perfect night to enjoy a new fundraiser for the “Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

Tuesday was the first ever ‘Let It Fly for The Y,” Cornhole Tournament held at Montage Mountain.

The Bags began to fly at 6:30, Tuesday evening and there were 100 people of all skill levels at the tournament, competing in two divisions, to bring home the ‘GOLD.’











There were also 50/50and basket raffles.

People who have benefitted from the “Y’s” children’s programs came out to support the cause. And organizers of the event said, going in, they have no goal other than to raise some money and have a good time.

“Because this is our first year, our goal is pretty simple. We want to raise awareness and funds for the YMCA children’s camp programs and create an environment that a lot of people can connect and network during a fun evening. So, we don’t have any specific goals right now we’re going to see what happens and assess afterward,” explained Anthony Melf, Chair of Young Professionals Counsel with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Growing up, I’ve had so many positive opportunities at the Y, which has been absolutely fantastic. You know, it’s been always a positive scenario the things we’ve been able to do and the things we’ve been able to learn while we were there I mean it’s stuff that you don’t get without an opportunity like this,” said Brendan Gerhart of Drums.

The winners will be announced Wednesday. And all proceeds from the event will benefit the “Greater Wyoming Valley Area ‘YMCA’ children’s programming.