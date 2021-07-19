In-person visitation to resume for some state correctional institutions

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) announced on Monday that two additional facilities in our area will begin in-person visitation this month.

On July 26, SCI Coal Township will welcome back visitors with appointments. Three days later, on July 29, SCI Pine Grove will also welcome in-person visitors.

Visitors must schedule their visit three days in advance, those who arrive at the facility without an appointment will be turned away.

The DOC reminds people that no-cost video visits remain an option. Visiting rules still remain in effect.

Reopening dates for additional facilities will be announced when they are available.