In-person visitation to resume for some state correctional institutions

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) announced on Monday that two additional facilities in our area will begin in-person visitation this month.
On July 26, SCI Coal Township will welcome back visitors with appointments. Three days later, on July 29, SCI Pine Grove will also welcome in-person visitors.
Visitors must schedule their visit three days in advance, those who arrive at the facility without an appointment will be turned away.
The DOC reminds people that no-cost video visits remain an option. Visiting rules still remain in effect.
Reopening dates for additional facilities will be announced when they are available.