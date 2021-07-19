In-person visitation to resume for some state correctional institutions

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of PA Department of Corrections

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) announced on Monday that two additional facilities in our area will begin in-person visitation this month.

On July 26, SCI Coal Township will welcome back visitors with appointments. Three days later, on July 29, SCI Pine Grove will also welcome in-person visitors.

Visitors must schedule their visit three days in advance, those who arrive at the facility without an appointment will be turned away.

The DOC reminds people that no-cost video visits remain an option. Visiting rules still remain in effect.

Reopening dates for additional facilities will be announced when they are available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos