In-person graduations mark 2021 reopening

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28 /WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Caps and gowns are back in person for high school seniors this year. Flipping the tassel to the other side of the cap means just that much more to the class of 20-21.

It’s been a grueling two years to wrap up the high school careers of the class of 2021. Things like sports, clubs and just being able to get through the academic calendar, were, as Old Forge Senior Ashley Katchmar says, a challenge.

“We’re all ready to graduate at this point.”



The current plan for graduation at Old Forge High School is something not seen in more than 60 years.

After the pandemic forced the class of 2020 to attend their graduation in a drive-thru format,

2021 is slated to be the first class to graduate out on the football field since the current building went up in 1960.

The weather is certainly trying for the administration to make that happen, but whatever happens, it will be in-person and solidify outgoing seniors as the class of reopening.

“Just looking back on the past year or so, our lives have been shut down. We missed a lot of activities and stuff. I’m just very glad that we’re going to have a graduation,” said Senior Henry Lin.

“It’s something that we get to build on as a class. We’re going to have a different experience than everybody else so it’s definitely going to be something that’s brought up a lot,” Katchmar said.

Whether it happens Thursday as scheduled or pushed back because of the weather, it’s sure to be a time these students and families will never forget. As it will be for every class of 2021 across the region, commonwealth, and the nation.

As these students look back on wrapping up high school, they’ve got a message for both parents and classes to come, if they can make it through this, we all can.