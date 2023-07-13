WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, it was announced comedian and “Impractical Joker” Sal Vulcano will be live at the F.M. Kirby Center this fall.

A Staten Island native who is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” and “The Misery Index,” Vulcano will be live at the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m

Ticket prices start at $43.75, and go up to $53.75 and $63.75 plus fees. Tickets go on presale for Kirby members Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m., and will be on sale to the public on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They can also be purchased online at The Kirby Center’s website, Ticketmaster, or purchased by phone at (570) 826-1100.

Vulcano has performed as part of “The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe,” to sold-out arenas, Vulcano also founded the ‘No Presh Network” in 2020 and hosts two podcasts titled, “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds.”

Anyone interested in becoming a Kirby Center member can visit their website for more details.