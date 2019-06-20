Importance of the NICU

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many families will tell you that having a baby is one of the greatest experiences in life. But sometimes problems pop up in the maternity ward that create a struggle for survival.

Those problems are best handled at medical facilities equipped with a neonatal intensive care unit commonly called a NICU. Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller met a family from Archbald who has three adorable reasons why having a NICU was so vital to them.

The latest additions to Gennifer and Vincent Bonaddio’s family are 9-month-old Giulianna, Joey and Gabriella. The triplets arrived last September three months premature. Mrs. Bonaddio said, “Everybody was out by emergency c-section. Yeah, my placenta had ruptured.”

Even though her triplets are fine today, Mrs. Bonaddio was overcome with fear when each arrived weighing less than three pounds. Fighting back tears she said, “I was seriously concerned about my children. I didn’t want anything bad to happen to them. And with it being so early. I mean three months early, that’s a definite concern.”

Commonwealth Health Moses Taylor Hospital Chairman of Obstetrics Frank Kolucki, MD said, “Every birth is a miracle but not every birth goes smoothly.” It’s why Moses Taylor Hospital assembled its NICU team of highly trained physicians, nurses and other staff members to deliver and care for the Bonaddio triplets. Dr. Kolucki said, “Those babies definitely need to be in a hospital that has a level three neonatal intensive care unit.”

The Bonaddio triplets stayed nearly three months in the NICU getting vital care just 15 minutes from the Bonaddio family’s home. Mr. Bonaddio said, “We don’t know how it really would have worked if this NICU wasn’t here. Every day… the logistics of getting back and forth.”

The NICU can pay important dividends in cases other than multiple births. The life of Stephanie and Anthony Pelosi’s two-year-old daughter Nina counted on it in April 2017. She was born premature weighing less than three pounds. Mrs. Pelosi said, “It had to turn into an emergency c-section so if I had to uproot or go somewhere else, who knows what could have happened then.”

It’s a specialized layer of care that provided the Dickson City family comfort. “It made us feel like that we were at home when everything was happening,” said Mr. Pelosi. His and other families are forever grateful the NICU was there in their dire situation.

Commonwealth Health Moses Taylor Hospital’s NICU is beginning its 20th year of service this month to northeastern Pennsylvania.



