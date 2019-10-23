Implantable device provides chronic back pain relief

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many patients with serious and chronic back problems turn to surgery for relief.

But for about one in three of them, the operation doesn’t bring the relief that’s needed. A Scranton woman went the surgery route without success. But as Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, she’s turned to a high-tech alternative to lessen the pain and increase her mobility.

After decades of severe back problems, 72-year-old Connie Vinciguerra wasn’t sure where to turn.

“The pain was getting worse and worse,” she said.

She had already undergone three surgeries including having a rod inserted into her spine to straighten her back ravaged by degenerative discs but the procedures didn’t provide relief.

“It’s just the pain in the back is so severe that you can’t do other things,” Ms. Vinciguerra said.

With more fusion surgery ruled out, Ms. Vinciguerra learned about another option. “I couldn’t believe something like this existed.” It’s called a dorsal spinal cord stimulator.

“We make a small cut and through that, we insert these wires,” said Geisinger Neurosurgeon Mauricio Campos, MD who demonstrated how the medical device works by using a model of a spine. “This cable will be connected to the implantable pulsonator,” he said.

The pulsonator is implanted near the dorsal surface of a patient’s spinal cord and creates a tingling sensation. Dr. Campos said, “It will, same as a pacemaker, send electrical signals that will modify the perception of pain before it reaches the brain.”

Ms. Vinciguerra heard how it helped other patients. “And it made their legs better. They could actually walk better so I figured why not? What do I’ve got to lose? Do I live with the pain the rest of my life or can I do this because this regulated the pain?”

She underwent the implantation procedure in July. The result?

“As soon as that stimulator is on I don’t have the pain,” she said.

Ms. Vinciguerra is back on her feet and moving freely thanks to the dorsal spinal cord stimulator. When asked about how it’s changed her life she replied, “It has because I don’t have the pain. That’s it. The main thing. I don’t have the pain.”

The spinal cord stimulator will remain in Ms. Vinciguerra’s back for five years. She places a charger in a belt on her back every one to two days to give the rechargeable battery the boost it needs to work.