Impact of Philadelphia oil refinery fire being felt

A massive explosion Friday at the biggest oil refinery on the East Coast could be felt for miles.

South Philadelphia residents got a rude awakening Friday morning around 4 a.m. after flames erupted at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery. Without warning, an enormous explosion jolted terrified residents awake.

The fire, lighting up the sky at Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery, the largest on the East Coast producing products like gasoline and home heating oil. Residents nearby were ordered to shelter in place.

Firefighters say a mixture of propane and butane ignited. Late Friday, the fire contained but still burning. Firefighters say uncertain how long it will take to burn itself out.

It’s the second fire at the refinery this month, leaving some in the community concerned. Friday night city officials declared the air safe. Just a handful of minor worker injuries reported.

Some analysts are predicting gas prices on the East Coast could rise as much as five cents per gallon depending on the extent of the damage.

