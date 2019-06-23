Illegal immigrant deportation raids delayed for 2 weeks

President Donald Trump announced Saturday he will delay illegal immigrant deportation raids for two weeks.

The raids were set to begin Sunday. In a Twitter message, the president said he delayed the illegal immigration removal process at the request of Democrats.

He says he will seek compromise with Democratic leaders immigration issues over the next two weeks. The president announced if a compromise can’t be reached, deportations will begin.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.