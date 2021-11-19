If you’re looking for a fresh-cut Christmas tree, get ready to pay

MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Because of a Christmas tree shortage, buyers should expect to pay more this season.

51,000, an increase from 44,000 in 2020, pre-cut Christmas trees are up for bid for business owners up and down the east coast at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction.

“Ten years ago trees were plentiful and the prices went way down and growers cut production and now, we are in a big shortage,” said Leon Berner, from Elmira, New York.

Berner has been going to the auction since 1995 and says this year might be the worst year to buy a Christmas tree from size small to large.

“A lot of growers look at auction prices. They look at how much they were selling trees for last year and all of a sudden they realized they can get more money here at this auction,” said Berner.











Following around with the auctioneer the average price for a tree is going for $100 and buyers are saying that they will have to sell them double that price to even make a profit.

“The prices are very high this year and sadly that’s going to reflect on the consumer,” said Shane Conaway, Owner of Conaway’s Pine Haven Farms.

The prices could reflect at your local roadside stands, farms or stores, depending on where the trees end up.

“They are a little bit high for me. I am looking more for a $40 range, $100 for me is just a little too steep for me today,” said Conaway.

Growers say to save money, consider heading to a Christmas tree farm and cutting down your own.