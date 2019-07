PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have released the name of the young boy killed in a house fire on Wood Street in Pittston Tuesday.

Authorities say 11-year-old Aiden Middlemiss died after being pulled from the blaze. An autopsy will be performed this afternoon.

Three juveniles are in custody in connection with the deadly fire. Because the three are being charged as juveniles, investigators are not releasing their names or additional details about the case at this time.