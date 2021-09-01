Ida’s Impact: Flooding Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Columbia County EMA is closely monitoring several areas for potential flash flooding this evening.

A fishing creek, located in the west end of Bloomsburg, that dumps out into the Susquehanna River has already risen a few inches but is not an immediate threat right now.







Currently, the county’s EMA has not put out any alerts for residents to evacuate their homes, problematic areas being watched are the Benton/Central Area, Orangeville and the west end of Bloomsburg.

