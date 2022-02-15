ID Logistics to acquire Kane Logistics

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — ID Logistics is acquiring Kane Logistics, hoping to expand its presence in the U.S. with 20 new locations.

ID Logistics, one of the European leaders in contract logistics announced the signing to acquire 100% of Kane Logistics, an American player in contract logistics on Monday.

Kane Logistics is a value-added warehousing and contract logistics founded in the United States. Kane Logistics has grown its revenue up by 20% annually since 2019 to reach $235 million by 2021. Kane Logistics now operates 20 hubs across the country, especially in Pennsylvania.

Kane Logistics claims itself to be a leading player in contract logistics, with blue-chip consumer packaged goods and food and beverage manufacturers, and distribution specialists.

With the new acquisition, ID Logistics aims to:

Expands presence in the U.S. with 20 new locations, new blue-chip customers an experienced management

Maintaining a sound financial structure with a pre-IFRS16 debt to equity ratio estimated a 2.6x post-acquisition proforma EBITDA.

CEO of Kane Logistics stated:

I believe very strongly that the cultural fit between the two organizations is close to perfect. ID Logistics is the ideal next partner to move the Company forward, to serve our customers, and to help maintain our growth trajectory. Their cultural values are a mirror of our values, and they also have a very strongly committed management team.” Tony Tegnelia, Lead Director and CEO of Kane Logistics

The acquisition from Kane Logistics to ID Logistics is expected to be completed before the summer of 2022.