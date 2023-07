DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jack Henzes, the former head coach of the Dunmore Bucks has passed away at 87 years old.

Henzes had an impact on many of the student’s and athlete’s lives throughout his career which meant more to him than the wins and losses, Dunmore Athletics posted on Facebook.

He coached for 52 years and had a record of 444-164-8.

