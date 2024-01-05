SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many will look to keep warm this weekend, those at a Luzerne County restaurant are chipping away at something colder.

Outside Damenti’s Restaurant, a hand-carved ice lounge will soon be the “coolest addition” in the area. In less than a week customers can enjoy multiple ice-cold creations with their ice-cold drinks.

Hours and hours a day shaving away at this ice bar.

To go with your ice-cold drink inside an ice-cold lounge outside Damenti’s restaurant in West Hazleton. A tradition that “Ice Creations,” a high-quality ice sculpture service out of Pittsburgh, has been creating since Damenti’s prior location in Mountain Top.

“Kevin McDonald and his wife are like family to me for at least 30 years I’ve known them and they invite me up almost every year and help them with their imaginative ice lounge, and ice bar,” said Rich Bubin the founder of Ice Creations.

This year that imagination took McDonald back in time.

“We wanted to make an old-fashioned lounge bar. We’re doing a bookcase a grandfather’s clock, Victrola,” says Mcdonald.

Bubin and his ice carving crew spend days sculpting and fusing together vintage-styled ice creations.

“It’s a labor of love. This one is more interactive and more of a lounge with many different attractions that you can experience each one differently and it’s what we love to do,” added Bubin.

Attractions like an ice piano, a blackjack table, and a polar bear with an ice slide are perfect for that cold shot of choice, and this year, there’s a fundraiser.

A two-dollar ticket gives visitors the chance to guess when all the ice will melt down to the minute.

Proceeds go toward safe-supporting autism families.

“Hopefully, we could raise a fist full of thousands for safe. I think this is an asset to the community. It’s like being in a playground of ice. take your boots off and come on in,” continued Mcdonald.

Beginning January 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until March 19, people can go and do exactly that.