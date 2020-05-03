Ice cream truck operator serving up safety with every order

PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Cathy Roberts was in Port Carbon Sunday serving soft serve ice cream from her ice cream truck. She says Senator David Argall, who represents Schuylkill and Berks Counties, told her she was allowed to make her runs this season because she is a solo operator.

She has upped her cleaning habits, changing gloves between every single customer and asking the kids to not touch the windows of the truck. She also asks that people practice social distancing while placing their orders.

Roberts has been operating her ice cream truck for about 36 years. She says she is happy to bring some sort of normalcy to the community by still serving ice cream this summer.

Reporter Rachael Espaillat will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.