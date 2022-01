OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been five years since a well-known Lackawanna County businessman went missing.

58-year-old Robert Baron was last seen alive on the night of January 25, 2017. There is evidence that indicates he was the victim of foul play.





I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has his family is speaking out about the investigation, plus the community is reacting to his disappearance on later additions of Eyewitness News.