LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about an alleged assault of a Luzerne County police officer over the weekend.

The drama unfolded Saturday evening near a convenient mart on Route 11 in Larksville. Investigators say two people, a man and a woman, attacked the Larksville police officer during a traffic stop.

Police say the car was being driven by Kiyana Mae Daniely, 20, of Hanover Township, and the passenger, Anwan Lavar Burns, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, jumped out and began yelling, “I’m not doing this again so (expletive) you. Not this time.”

Burns began getting aggressive toward the officer, lunging at him, tackling the officer to the ground, choking him, and punching the officer multiple times, as stated in the affidavit.

While Burns allegedly assaulted the officer, police said Daniely reportedly began kicking the officer in the chest and punched his head multiple times.

A good Samaritan stepped in and helped the officer, and Daniely was then caught attacking the good Samaritan.

