HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia county home builder under scrutiny from his customers surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Jeff McCreary, the owner of the now-closed Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg, faces felony charges in connection with one of his customers.

Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been looking into customer complaints for more than a month.

Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April. McCreary emailed customers saying he had no choice but to cease operation, due in large part to the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of his customers said they were left financially high and dry with unfinished, or never started new homes.

One of those customers is Ron Herbst. He and his partner said they signed a contract with Vision Home Builders in January of this year to build a home near Gordon in Schuylkill county. Now they say they have only a foundation and walls.

We spoke to Herbst shortly after vision home builders closed. He claims that vision home builders owe them more than $100,000 dollars.





“The biggest question is where did our money go? Where did that money that you drew go? What’s the next step we have walls that could collapse and fall in!” Ron Herbst demanded to know.

Herbst and his partner filed a complaint with the Lower Paxton Township Police Department near Harrisburg, police filed three felony charges against McCreary including:

Home improvement fraud

Deceptive or fraudulent business practices

Theft by deception.

An arrest warrant was issued for McCreary last week, and according to district court officials, McCreary turned himself in at the Dauphin County booking center in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

McCreary was released on unsecured bail and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on July 13th in Harrisburg.

McCreary also faces charges in Columbia in connection with a violent confrontation last week involving another customer, Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick, and Eyewitness News photographer L Bacerra in front of Vision Home Builders.

The I-Team reached out to McCreary’s attorney for comment on this story and they have not yet heard back.