SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building company.

Police filed charges Friday against Jeff McCreary, owner of Vision Home Builders, in connection with a violent confrontation on Wednesday.

South Centre Township police filed several charges Friday against Jeff McCreary including simple assault and harassment.

We warn viewers the video below could be disturbing to some viewers.

Amber Bradshaw came to Vision Home Builders offices on Wednesday looking for her money it got violent.

This reporter and photographer L Bacerra were also there trying, once again, to talk with McCreary about the abrupt closing of his business in late April.

Customers reached out to the I-Team saying they paid the McCreary tens of thousands of dollars and now have unfinished or never started new homes.

After confronting Bradshaw, McCreary turned his attention to us. This reporter called 9-1-1- to have police respond to the scene on Friday.

Police filed a charge of simple assault and harassment in connection with McCreary’s actions against Bradshaw.

Harassment and disorderly conduct charges were filed in connection with McCreary’s aggressive actions against this reporter and Bacerra.

Bradshaw says she still can’t believe what happened.

“I’m glad that we were able to get charges pressed against him. What he did was out of line. This guy, he needs to be held accountable for his actions.”

Bradshaw says she has a tough time looking at the video.

“It seems surreal that somebody could act like that. I really wasn’t expecting that. When I look at the video it’s pretty horrific.”

As Eyewitness News reported Thursday McCreary is also facing felony charges in Dauphin County in connection with allegedly violating a contract with another customer for an unfinished home.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Dauphin County District Court Officials say the charges and warrant are still in place but that McCreary has not been arraigned on those charges as of Friday afternoon.