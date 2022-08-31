EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —There are new developments Wednesday in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County Home Building Company that abruptly closed in April.

Customers say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes.

Greg Moro, the attorney for Jeffrey McCreary, the owner of the company, wants criminal charges that were filed against McCreary in Dauphin County heard by a District Court in Columbia County.







Also, Moro tells Eyewitness News that they have been meeting recently with the State Attorney Generals Office to resolve customer complaints.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.