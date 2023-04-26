HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update on an I-Team story Eyewitness News has been following concerning Vision Home Builders out of Columbia County.

On Wednesday, a hearing in Harrisburg for the owner, Jeff McCreary, was continued until June 7 due to a plea deal offer.

This hearing was for another customer whose home was never finished or started.

McCreary sent an e-mail to customers in late April, saying he had no choice but to close the business due in large part to the negative financial impact of the pandemic.