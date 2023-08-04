COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments Friday in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a now-closed home building company in Columbia County.

The former owner of Vision Home Builders, Jeff McCreary pleaded not guilty in court Friday to criminal charges filed against him by a former client.

The client says he paid McCreary around $155,000 to build a new home and they only had a foundation and some walls to show for it.

The I-Team’s reporter Andy Mehalshick is working on the story and will have the latest details tonight on Eyewitness News.