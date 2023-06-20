MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News learned more Tuesday night about an ongoing federal investigation into one current and two former Mount Carmel Police officers.

A Federal Grand Jury indicted three officers for allegedly using excessive force and injuring people during their arrests.

28/22 News has the latest on the investigation and one of the reported victims speaks out saying he spent time in Intensive Care as a result of an alleged beating at the hands of one of the indicted officers.

A former Judge and prosecutor speak on the impact these types of allegations against police officers have on the community.

Lead I-Team Investigative Reporter Andy Mehalshick has more on the story in later editions of 28/22 Eyewitness News.