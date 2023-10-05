HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about a shooting on Wednesday night in Hazleton as the victim speaks out about the incident.

Investigators say 60-year-old Victor Perez shot 62-year-old Bernardo Perez near a home on South Vine Street. Detectives stated the shooting was motivated by a long-running feud between the two men.

Bernardo Perez is a publisher of a Spanish-language newspaper. Victor Perez is President of the Dominican House in Hazleton, a Latino advocacy organization.

Tonight I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick speaks exclusively with Bernardo Perez about the incident.