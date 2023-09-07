EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Should civilians be given more legal authority to go undercover online to help catch alleged child predators?

Legislation has been introduced in Harrisburg that would make it legal for anyone to go undercover and pose as a minor to help law enforcement nab sexual predators.

Coming up the I-Team will talk with law enforcement, a lawmaker who is a co-sponsor of the legislation, as well as a man who is well known for his civilian online child predator stings.

And we want to know what you think about the issue in our question of the day.

Andy Mehalshick will have more reports coming up on Eyewitness News.