UPDATE: Police release more information on Chacko’s bowling alley shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and one man is charged after a shooting that took place at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night.

According to police, two groups of men were at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard Wednesday evening when around 8:00 when a reported fight broke out. Armand Hobson, of Kingston and Dennis Rowell, of Edwardsville, allegedly went into Chacko’s where they met Shalik Aiken and a fight broke out.





Police say Aiken went out to the parking lot where the fight continued. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, according to police.

When police arrived on scene, they say Hobson, Rowell and Aiken had all fled the scene. Aiken was located in the area of Hill Street, where he is said to live. Police also say that Hobson and Rowell had fled in a car and police pulled them over near Butler and Kidder Streets after a chase. When police got the car stopped, they detained all three men who were inside and kept the car for further investigation.

Police have not yet said who, or how many people fired the shots.

Aiken is said to have non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and leg from the result of gunshot wounds. Rowell had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. Hobson is being charged with fleeing and eluding and related charges. The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are pending further lab analysis.

